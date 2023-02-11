Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

VNWTF opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

