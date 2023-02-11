Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VCM opened at C$22.75 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$23.31. The firm has a market cap of C$547.59 million and a PE ratio of 29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.36.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$76.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,209 shares in the company, valued at C$780,054.60.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

