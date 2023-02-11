VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 342.7% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECT opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. VectivBio has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VectivBio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 420,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VectivBio by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in VectivBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,481,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in VectivBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

