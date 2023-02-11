VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 342.7% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:VECT opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. VectivBio has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.45.
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
