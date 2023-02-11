Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.65.

VEEV opened at $168.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average of $179.12. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.45.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,666,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,985,000 after purchasing an additional 228,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

