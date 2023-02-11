Velas (VLX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.07 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $58.71 million and $1.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00082089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00062485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023994 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,412,763,110 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.