Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.86.

Veracyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 505.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 51,583 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 392,169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 383.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

