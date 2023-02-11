Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Purchases $81,773.55 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang acquired 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $81,773.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,218,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang acquired 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $240,977.45.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Philip Liang sold 15,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
NYSE RBOT opened at $3.12 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $381.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.29.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
