Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Purchases $81,773.55 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang acquired 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $81,773.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,218,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang acquired 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $240,977.45.

On Thursday, November 10th, Philip Liang sold 15,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

NYSE RBOT opened at $3.12 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $381.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

