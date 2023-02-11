Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 116.7% in January

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the January 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:ACV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. 25,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $27.38.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
