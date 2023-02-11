Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 288.1% from the January 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 23,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

