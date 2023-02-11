Vow Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $121.43 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Vow has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $121.43 million and approximately $334,322.82 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

