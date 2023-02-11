Vow Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market capitalization of $122.70 million and $340,761.43 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00432428 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.43 or 0.28644842 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00451676 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.