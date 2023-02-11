VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 13th

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 13th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 13th.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 550,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,783. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.33% and a negative net margin of 898.84%. On average, research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VYNE Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

See Also

