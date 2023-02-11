Walken (WLKN) One Day Volume Tops $2.43 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Walken has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $13.78 million and $2.43 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00435976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.36 or 0.28879843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars.

