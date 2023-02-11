Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0509 on Major Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Walken has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

