WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

