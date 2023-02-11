Wedbush Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $55.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shake Shack from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.29.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 155.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

