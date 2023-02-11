Wells Fargo & Company Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $65.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KKR opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.