Wells Fargo & Company Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $515.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

MPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $492.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.50.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,454,985 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after buying an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after purchasing an additional 247,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.