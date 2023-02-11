Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the January 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. 1,088,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,211. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 96,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,923,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,192,000 after purchasing an additional 142,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

