WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Mizuho

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.25.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $201.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WEX by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

