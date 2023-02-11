WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$610.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.57 million. WEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.55-$14.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.25.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $201.27. 501,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

