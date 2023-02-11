WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0899 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $68.65 million and approximately $701,858.19 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00430163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00029510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004573 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017471 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,137,190 coins and its circulating supply is 763,669,423 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.