Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $244.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

