Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $244.70 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently commented on WTW shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.36.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $880,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.