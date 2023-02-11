Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $244.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day moving average is $226.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.36.

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

