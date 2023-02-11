Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 989,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 911,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Windtree Therapeutics to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WINT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96,515 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.