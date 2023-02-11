Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.08.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $108.64 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.