Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Xometry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xometry by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,091,000 after buying an additional 247,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Xometry by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,773,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,732,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

Xometry Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

