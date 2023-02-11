XRP Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XRP has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. XRP has a market cap of $19.40 billion and $397.21 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002482 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000195 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.