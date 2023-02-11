Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of YRD stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $285.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

