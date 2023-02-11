Zcash Price Tops $45.73 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $45.73 or 0.00209013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $746.61 million and $72.94 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00075531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

