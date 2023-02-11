Zelman & Associates Initiates Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of BECN opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,128,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

