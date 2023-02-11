ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,425 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.10% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

