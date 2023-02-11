Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.55.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $150.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.