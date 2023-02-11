Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.55.

ZM opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $150.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,808.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after buying an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,137,000 after buying an additional 82,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after buying an additional 92,841 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

