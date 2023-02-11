ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZI. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.56.

ZI stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

