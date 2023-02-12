107,659 Shares in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.10% of United States Antimony at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in United States Antimony by 41.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United States Antimony news, Director Gary C. Evans acquired 65,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $27,678.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 408,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,711.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Antimony news, Director Gary C. Evans acquired 65,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $27,678.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 408,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,711.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 251,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $100,512.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,512.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 711,402 shares of company stock valued at $305,590. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony Co. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

