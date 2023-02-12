1,103 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlassian by 9.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 134,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $271,324.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,124 shares of company stock worth $38,476,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $172.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average is $186.17. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $352.92. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.