125,184 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Purchased by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 523,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 175,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.