175,307 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of United Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in United Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Featured Stories

