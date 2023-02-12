22,979 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Acquired by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 302,352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 49.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

