25,547 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $133,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFAI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 493,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,181. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

