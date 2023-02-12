34,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 868.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,611,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 458,309 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 120,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

