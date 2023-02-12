3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 91.9% in January

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the January 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of TGOPY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.86. 46,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. 3i Group has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $10.27.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1213 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About 3i Group

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($22.54) to GBX 2,075 ($24.94) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.34) to GBX 2,275 ($27.35) in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

