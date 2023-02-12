3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 203.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in 3M by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,139,000 after buying an additional 631,426 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in 3M by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,093,000 after buying an additional 452,482 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $113.88 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $161.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

