7Pixels (7PXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,017.06

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00015289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $54.46 million and $27,017.06 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.4117751 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,210.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

