9,218 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,349,357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $61,586,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 574,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $20,987,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 327,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 112,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.