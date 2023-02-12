A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,600 shares of company stock worth $3,226,357. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

