AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

VLVLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 202 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 175 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 229 to SEK 201 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.67.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 1.8 %

VLVLY stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

