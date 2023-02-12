Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 83,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 26,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 119,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $128.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

